Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 5%

Salazar Resources Ltd (CVE:SRL)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 24,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 32,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $22.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 30,327 hectares in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

