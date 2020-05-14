Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 38,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $47,268.90. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 45,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,922.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,108.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 419,846 shares of company stock worth $442,989 over the last three months. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

