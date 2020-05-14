salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of salesforce.com worth $217,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $900,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 418,867 shares of company stock worth $67,375,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

