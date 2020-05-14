Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Up 24.1% in April

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SAL stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.