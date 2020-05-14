Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Update

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.67.
Sanmina stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,138. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 470.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanmina by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 398,987 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,983,000 after buying an additional 394,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 275,067 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.