Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Update

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.67.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,138. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 470.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanmina by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 398,987 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,983,000 after buying an additional 394,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 275,067 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

