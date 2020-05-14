Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 604,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.18. 333,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,978. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

