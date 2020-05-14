Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,353,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

