Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 2,849 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.13. 3,047,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,412. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

