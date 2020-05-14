Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 795 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $237.98. 3,320,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.70 and a 200 day moving average of $223.87.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

