Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 430 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 195,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,964,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,654,328,000 after acquiring an additional 156,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,348,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $91.78. 7,944,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

