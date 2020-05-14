Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 13,788,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

