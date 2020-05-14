SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 952,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,393 shares of company stock worth $77,023,196 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,202. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $199.22 and a 52 week high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,526.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.54.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
