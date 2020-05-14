Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,500 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 618,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 680,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 80.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 422,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,760. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $425.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

