Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 913,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,797,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,331,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,024,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,176 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.69. 250,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,800. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

