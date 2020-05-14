Scotiabank Boosts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to $2.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AHOTF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 13,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

