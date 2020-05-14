Scotiabank Lowers Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $12.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 2,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.