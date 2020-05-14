Scotiabank Trims Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Target Price to $23.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EIFZF. CIBC reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EIFZF remained flat at $$17.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $35.04.

