Scotiabank Trims Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Target Price to $16.50

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s previous close.

ITPOF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $460.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.63. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 3.55%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.