Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,745. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $931.95 million, a P/E ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 889.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

