SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Update

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 64,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,479. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.