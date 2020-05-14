Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) PT Raised to $4.00

Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s previous close.
Semafo stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Semafo has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.33.
Semafo Company Profile
Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.