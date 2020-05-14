Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) PT Raised to $4.00

Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s previous close.

Semafo stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Semafo has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

