Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $2.60 to $2.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shawcor from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 29,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,015. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $14.06.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.