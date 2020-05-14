Short Interest in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Grows By 12.9%

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Globus Medical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

