Short Interest in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Rises By 16.0%

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 46,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,480. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

