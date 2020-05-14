Short Interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Declines By 12.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 26,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,929. The firm has a market cap of $910.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.14 and a quick ratio of 15.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 85,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,569 in the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

