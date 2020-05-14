Short Interest in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Declines By 12.4%

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 12,487.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 402,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,470,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,172,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,027. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.