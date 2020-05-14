Short Interest in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Grows By 34.8%

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 53,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,613. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

