Short Interest in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Decreases By 10.3%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,529. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $325.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

