Short Interest in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Decreases By 10.3%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,529. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $325.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SCVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
