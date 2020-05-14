Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Decreases By 11.4%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SCKT stock remained flat at $$1.16 during trading on Thursday. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

