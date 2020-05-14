Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

SIEGY traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 853,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,721. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

