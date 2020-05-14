Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.58. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 84,227 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at $262,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer purchased 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

