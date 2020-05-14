Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of SI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 4,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP John M. Bonino acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 145,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

