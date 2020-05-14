Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Down to $51.17

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.14, but opened at $51.17. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 7,776,548 shares changing hands.
SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.
In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
