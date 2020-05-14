Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Down to $51.17

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.14, but opened at $51.17. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 7,776,548 shares changing hands.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

