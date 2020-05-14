Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 137,466 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

