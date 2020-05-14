Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 25,053 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 142,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.64.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

