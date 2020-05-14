SM Energy’s (SM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

NYSE SM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 249,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,080. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 5.82.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

