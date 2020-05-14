SmartCentres REIT to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SmartCentres REIT in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for SmartCentres REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$209.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

