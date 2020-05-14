Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern were worth $105,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 471,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,417. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

