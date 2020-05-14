S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.12. 1,243,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,904. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.