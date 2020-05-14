Spectrum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,112.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $10,863.99 and $7,112.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00454473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003068 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.