Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sprott in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$22.10 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SII stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 174,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,441. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.86 million and a PE ratio of 103.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

