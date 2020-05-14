Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Short Interest Up 15.7% in April

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 2,274,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

