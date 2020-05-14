SPX Flow Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SPX Flow in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX Flow’s FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLOW. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE FLOW traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 22,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

