StableUSD Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $506,214.71 and approximately $101,763.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00009849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.01997688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00086086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00169343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,470,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,097 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.