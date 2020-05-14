Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 216.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. 11,518,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,731,715. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

