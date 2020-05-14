Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Jason Scott Keiper Acquires 275 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Scott Keiper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Jason Scott Keiper acquired 850 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

SCL stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.28. 12,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,589. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

