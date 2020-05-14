Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STL. Stephens increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,901 shares of company stock valued at $312,351. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 108.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 276,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

