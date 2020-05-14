Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 52,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 32,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.