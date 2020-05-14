Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 58.9% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.01999502 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00085140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00168827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, BitForex, Mercatox, HitBTC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

