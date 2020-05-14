Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,166,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day moving average is $196.38. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

